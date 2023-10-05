US officials bring migration concerns to Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. officials worried by rising migration took their concerns south of the border this week with separate trips to Mexico City by high-level Biden administration officials and New York City’s mayor.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed migration with his Mexican counterpart Alicia Bárcena, as well as foreign ministers from Panama and Colombia, Wednesday. Talks were scheduled to continue Thursday, including a meeting between U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is traveling through Latin America to learn more about the paths migrants take to the U.S. and to spread a message about the realities of arriving in his city.