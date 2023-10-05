 | Thu, Oct 05, 2023
US officials bring migration concerns to Mexico

U.S. Secretary ofState Antony Blinken and New York City Mayor Eric Adams made different trips south of the border discuss the rising number of immigrants in Mexico.

October 5, 2023 - 2:52 PM

Migrants queue at the border wall to be received by Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande river from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico to El Paso, Texas, on Dec. 21, 2022. Photo by Herika Martinez/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. officials worried by rising migration took their concerns south of the border this week with separate trips to Mexico City by high-level Biden administration officials and New York City’s mayor.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed migration with his Mexican counterpart Alicia Bárcena, as well as foreign ministers from Panama and Colombia, Wednesday. Talks were scheduled to continue Thursday, including a meeting between U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is traveling through Latin America to learn more about the paths migrants take to the U.S. and to spread a message about the realities of arriving in his city.

