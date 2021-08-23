 | Mon, Aug 23, 2021
Menu Search Log in

US regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

The FDA offered its full endorsement of Pfizer's vaccine, as more than 200 million doses have already been administered in the US and hundreds of millions more worldwide under an emergency use authorization.

By

National News

August 23, 2021 - 9:03 AM

A healthcare worker with American Medical Response, Inc working with the Florida Department of Health in Broward administers a Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the John Knox Village Continuing Care Retirement Community on January 6, 2021 in Pompano Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, a milestone that may help lift public confidence in the shots as the nation battles the most contagious coronavirus mutant yet.

The vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech now carries the strongest endorsement from the Food and Drug Administration, which has never before had so much evidence to judge a shot’s safety. More than 200 million Pfizer doses already have been administered in the U.S. — and hundreds of millions more worldwide — since emergency use began in December.

“The public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product,” said acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock. “Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.” 

Related
May 11, 2021
December 23, 2020
December 11, 2020
December 8, 2020
Most Popular