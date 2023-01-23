 | Mon, Jan 23, 2023
US report: Ex-FBI agent aided Russian oligarch

McGonigal, 54, and the interpreter, Sergey Shestakov, 69, were arrested Saturday and were scheduled to appear in court in Manhattan on Monday.

January 23, 2023 - 3:24 PM

(Dreamstime/TNS) Photo by TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — A former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official has been indicted on charges he helped a Russian oligarch, in violation of U.S. sanctions.

Charles McGonigal, the former special agent in charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York, is accused in an indictment unsealed Monday of working with a former Soviet diplomat-turned-Russian interpreter on behalf of Russian energy magnate Oleg Deripaska.

McGonigal was separately charged in federal court in Washington, D.C. with concealing $225,000 in payments he received from an outside source with whom he traveled to Europe.

