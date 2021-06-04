 | Fri, Jun 04, 2021
US report makes no definitive finding about UFOs

Aerial phenomena seen by military pilots cannot be explained, but there's no evidence they are linked to aliens.

June 4, 2021 - 12:40 PM

In this undated image made from video from a U.S. Navy aircraft, an unidentified object moves near the plane in the air. TO THE STARS ACADEMY OF ARTS & SCIENCE

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government cannot give a definitive explanation of aerial phenomena spotted by military pilots but has found no evidence that they are linked to aliens, according to two officials briefed on an intelligence report examining the issue.

The report due to Congress later this month examines multiple unexplained sightings from recent years that in some cases have been captured on video of pilots exclaiming about objects flying in front of them. The two people briefed on the report said it found no proof of an extraterrestrial link and does not rule out that what pilots have seen may be new technologies developed by other countries. One of the officials said there is no indication that the unexplained phenomena are from secret U.S. programs.

The two officials were not authorized to discuss the information publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Findings of the report were first published Thursday by The New York Times. 

