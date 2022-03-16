US Senate approves permanent Daylight Saving Time schedule

Falling back and springing forward may soon be a thing of the past.

The Senate Tuesday voted unanimously to make Daylight Saving Time permanent for all 12 months of the year, a move that would end the premature afternoon winter darkness that many Americans dread.

In a rare moment of bipartisan unity, lawmakers gave unanimous consent to the measure, which would eliminate the bothersome twice-a-year ritual of turning the clocks back by an hour every fall and forward by an hour every spring.