 | Fri, Apr 01, 2022
US stops limited asylum policy at Mexico border

In March 2020, the US limited the ability for people to claim asylum due to the COVID-19 pandemic

National News

April 1, 2022 - 4:54 PM

A family of asylum seekers from Colombia boards a Border Patrol Inmate transport after they turned themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents on May 13, 2021, in Yuma, Arizona. (Apu Gomes/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that it is ending a policy that limited asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The government said it was already making plans to erect tents and take other steps to prepare for an expected influx of migrants.

The continued use of public health powers had been widely criticized by Democrats and immigration advocates as an excuse for the United States to shirk its obligations to provide haven to people fleeing persecution. The policy went into effect under President Donald Trump in March 2020. Since then, migrants trying to enter the U.S. have been expelled more than 1.7 million times.

The policy, known as the Title 42 authority, is named for a 1944 public health law to prevent communicable disease. The termination of the policy takes effect May 23, to give border officials time to prepare. The Associated Press first reported the change earlier this week.

