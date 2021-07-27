 | Tue, Jul 27, 2021
US to keep travel restrictions for now

Concerns about surging infection rates and the delta variant prompted US officials to maintain existing COVID-19 restrictions on international travel.

July 27, 2021 - 9:29 AM

A United Airlines employee assists a departing passenger at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on October 1, 2020 in Los Angeles. Photo by (Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States served notice Monday that it will keep existing COVID-19 restrictions on international travel in place for now due to concerns about the surging infection rate  because of the delta variant.

It was the latest sign that the White House is having to recalibrate its thinking around the coronavirus pandemic as the more infectious variant surges across the U.S. and a substantial chunk of the population resists vaccination. 

It was also a reversal from the sentiment President Joe Biden voiced earlier this month when he said his administration was “in the process” of considering how soon the U.S. could lift the ban on European travel bound for the U.S. after the issue was raised by German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her visit to the White House.

