 | Tue, Jan 23, 2024
Menu Search Log in

US unions more active but down in members

Although unions made big headlines last year, membership hasn't increased.

By

National News

January 23, 2024 - 2:28 PM

A sign reads ‘Unions Stand Together’ as SAG-AFTRA members walk the picket line in solidarity with striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers outside Netflix offices on Wednesday, in Los Angeles, Calif. Members of SAG-AFTRA, which represents actors and other media professionals. Photo by Mario Tama / Getty Images / TNS

Unions commanded big headlines last year, but that didn’t translate into higher membership rates, according to government data released Tuesday.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said 10% of hourly and salaried workers were members of unions in 2023, or around 14.4 million people. That is an all-time low, down from 10.1% of workers in 2022.

The number of unionized workers in the private sector increased by 191,000 to 7.4 million last year. That includes workers at auto companies, Las Vegas hotels and Hollywood studios, all of whom went through high-profile contract negotiations in 2023.

Related
April 1, 2021
June 7, 2012
March 1, 2011
February 24, 2011
Most Popular