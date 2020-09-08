Menu Search Log in

Vaccine latest flashpoint in White House campaign

Candidates spar over vaccine development, trust and public confidence.

By

National News

September 8, 2020 - 9:33 AM

In this photo combination: (left) President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the briefing room of the White House; and (right) Democratic presidential candidate, and former Vice President, Joe Biden speaks about the unrest across the country from Philadelphia City Hall. Photo by (From left:Alex Wong/Jim Watson AFP/via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The prospect of a vaccine to shield Americans from coronavirus infection emerged as a point of contention in the White House race as President Donald Trump accused Democrats of “disparaging” for political gain a vaccine he repeatedly has said could be available before the election. 

“It’s so dangerous for our country, what they say, but the vaccine will be very safe and very effective,” the president pledged Monday at a White House news conference. 

Trump leveled the accusation a day after Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ vice presidential candidate, said she “would not trust his word” on getting the vaccine. “I would trust the word of public health experts and scientists, but not Donald Trump,” Harris said. 

