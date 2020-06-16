Virus cases continue to rise, despite reopening push

COVID-19 cases continued to climb in a number of U.S. states over the weekend, threatening recent efforts to relax restrictions and revive businesses after months of lockdowns.

Texas and Florida, two of the most populous U.S. states, reported record numbers of new COVID-19 infections on Sunday. The recent surge in illnesses in those states and others, including Arizona and North Carolina, has led to concern among public-health officials that reopening the economy has come at the cost of spreading the new coronavirus.

Rising infection rates could jeopardize early efforts to revitalize the economy after a period of lockdowns, which were adopted in most states to stem the virus’s spread but also crushed businesses large and small and sent unemployment soaring. The U.S. has nearly 2.1 million confirmed COVID-19 infections and more than 115,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.