Virus relief bill nears passage

Congress is expected to approve a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. It will send $1,400 checks to most Americans, extend emergency unemployment benefits and provide other relief measures.

March 10, 2021 - 10:33 AM

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer on Dec. 24, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. (Lenin Nolly/Sipa USA/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is poised to approve a landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, placing President Joe Biden on the cusp of an early triumph that advances Democratic priorities and showcases the unity his party will need to forge future victories.

The House was expected to give final congressional approval today to the package, which aims to fulfill Democrats’ campaign promises to beat the coronavirus pandemic and revive the enfeebled economy. House and Senate Republicans have unanimously opposed the package as bloated, crammed with liberal policies and heedless of signs the dual crises are easing.

“It’s a remarkable, historic, transformative piece of legislation which goes a very long way to crushing the virus and solving our economic crisis,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Tuesday. 

