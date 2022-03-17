 | Thu, Mar 17, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Voters to decide Dolly’s nomination

Dolly Parton said she hasn't earned the right to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but organizers said voters should decide.

By

National News

March 17, 2022 - 4:13 PM

November 16, 2010 Orlando, Florida Dolly Parton Orange County Convention Center Copyright Curtis Hilbun/Dollywood

Dolly Parton is still on the list of this year’s nominations for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame despite the country icon asking to be removed because she hasn’t “earned that right.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said in a statement Thursday that, in effect, it is up to the voters to decide if Parton is elected.

“Dolly’s recommendation, along with the other 16 nominees for the class of 2022 was sent out earlier this month to our 1,200 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for consideration for induction at our ceremony.”

Related
January 7, 2022
January 27, 2021
April 3, 2020
October 13, 2011
Most Popular