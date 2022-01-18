 | Tue, Jan 18, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Voting rights take center stage at MLK memorial

Tributes to the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. included calls to pass voting rights legislation currently stalled in the U.S. Senate.

By

National News

January 18, 2022 - 7:51 AM

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks on Jan. 1, 1960 in Washington D.C. King was tragically assassinated on April 4, 1968 at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn. TNS

ATLANTA — Vice President Kamala Harris, Georgia’s first Black U.S. senator and the youngest daughter of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. each made passionate calls on Monday for passage of new federal voting rights laws at the annual remembrance for the slain civil rights leader, warning democracy hangs in the balance.

In tributes to King, they also called upon Americans to follow in his footsteps, to push lawmakers through nonviolent organization to pass voting rights legislation currently stalled in the U.S. Senate.

The speeches at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church are part of a pressure campaign to force Senate Democrats to relax filibuster rules to allow for approval of federal voting rights law to get around unified Republican opposition in the evenly divided chamber. Republicans call the legislation a gross overreach of federal authority and a partisan power grab.

Related
January 12, 2022
July 26, 2021
June 23, 2021
June 2, 2021
Most Popular