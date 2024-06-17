 | Mon, Jun 17, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Voyager 1problem resolved

Voyager 1's instruments are back in business after a computer problem in November.

By

National News

June 17, 2024 - 2:32 PM

On Monday, July 11, 2022, President Joe Biden released one of the James Webb Space Telescope's first images in a preview event at the White House in Washington. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO/TNS)

DALLAS (AP) — NASA’s Voyager 1, the most distant spacecraft from Earth, is sending science data again.

Voyager 1’s four instruments are back in business after a computer problem in November, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory said this week. The team first received meaningful information again from Voyager 1 in April, and recently commanded it to start studying its environment again.

Launched in 1977, Voyager 1 is drifting through interstellar space, or the space between star systems. Before reaching this region, the spacecraft discovered a thin ring around Jupiter and several of Saturn’s moons. Its instruments are designed to collect information about plasma waves, magnetic fields and particles.

Voyager 1 is over 15 billion miles from Earth. Its twin Voyager 2 — also in interstellar space — is more than 12 billion miles away.

Related
April 10, 2020
February 7, 2020
January 24, 2019
August 8, 2018
Most Popular