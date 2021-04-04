‘Wait and see.’ Fate of Medicaid expansion uncertain in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The next month in the Missouri Capitol may represent one of the last gasps in the Republican fight against Obamacare.

Missouri, which has Republican supermajorities in the House and Senate, has been a holdout on joining other states in providing health insurance to more poor people.

And, even after 53% of Missouri voters said they wanted to expand the program in a statewide election last August, the House, which sent its version of the budget to the Senate on Thursday, has refused to provide the necessary funding.