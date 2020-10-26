Wall Street slumps again as coronavirus counts keep climbing

Stocks are falling in morning trading on Wall Street Monday and deepening last week’s losses, as a troubling climb in coronavirus counts threatens the global economy.
The S&P 500 was 1.4% lower, following up on last week’s 0.5% drop, which was its first in four weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 530 points, or 1.9%, at 27,805, as of 10:35 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.8%.
Stocks also weakened across much of Europe and Asia. In another sign of caution, Treasury yields were pulling back after touching their highest level since June last week.
