 | Fri, Nov 25, 2022
Walmart shooter left ‘death note;’ bought gun day of killing

He claimed he was “harassed by idiots with low intelligence and a lack of wisdom” and said he was pushed to the brink by a perception his phone was hacked.

By

National News

November 25, 2022 - 1:51 PM

Seven people died in a shooting at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart late Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Chesapeake police said the suspect behind the mass shooting is dead. (Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — The Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six co-workers in Virginia left behind what he called a “death note” on his phone that apologized for what he was about to do while simultaneously blaming others for mocking him.

“Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell in place like I was led by the Satan,” Andre Bing wrote on a note that was left on his phone, Chesapeake Police said Friday.

Police also said the gun, a 9 mm handgun, was legally purchased on the morning of the shooting and that Bing had no criminal record.

