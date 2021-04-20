 | Tue, Apr 20, 2021
Walter Mondale dies at 93

Walter Mondale served as former vice president to Jimmy Carter and was a former presidential candidate.

April 20, 2021 - 9:18 AM

Walter Mondale in 1984. (Globe Photos/ZUMA Wire/TNS)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Vice President Walter F. Mondale, a liberal icon who lost one of the most lopsided presidential elections after bluntly telling voters to expect a tax increase if he won, died Monday. He was 93.

The death of the former senator, ambassador and Minnesota attorney general was announced in a statement from his family. No cause was cited.

Mondale followed the trail blazed by his political mentor, Hubert H. Humphrey, from Minnesota politics to the U.S. Senate and the vice presidency, serving under Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981.

