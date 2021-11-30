 | Tue, Nov 30, 2021
Washington state recovering from severe floods

Floods in Washington State are beginning to recede, but more rain is forecasted for the area today.

Luckily, these storms don't appear to be as severe as the ones earlier this month.

November 30, 2021 - 9:51 AM

Jordan Baumgardner, left, is consoled by his wife, Jamie, who holds their daughter, Grace, on Nov. 24 in Mount Vernon, Wash., at the family dairy farm that lost cows in flooding. Jordan, the farm's herdsman, struggled in flood waters in the night to save 250 dairy cows and is still reeling from losing 44 of them. Photo by (Ken Lambert/Seattle Times/TNS)

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Localized flooding in Washington state from another in a series of rainstorms doesn’t appear to be as severe as when extreme weather hit the region earlier in the month.

People in the small communities of Sumas and Everson in northwest Washington had been asked to evacuate voluntarily Saturday night. Both towns near the Canadian border saw extreme flooding from the previous storm that caused an estimated $50 million in damage to Whatcom County.

As of 10 p.m. Sunday, Everson Mayor John Perry posted on Facebook that water levels on a main road through town were “slowly receding” and that Nooksack River levels were dropping.

