Washington state to implement controlled burns

SEATTLE — Washington firefighters now have more planning time and a longer season to ignite the controlled burns they use to prevent massive wildfires threatening landscapes and homes and blanketing the state in choking smoke.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved Washington’s smoke management plan last week, marking the first update to the state’s main document guiding prescribed burns in more than two decades.

“This gives us better opportunities to do the harder, more difficult-to-achieve burns,” said Vaughn Cork, fire regulation program manager for the state’s Department of Natural Resources.