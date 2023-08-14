 | Mon, Aug 14, 2023
Washington state to implement controlled burns

Washington firefighters have more time to prevent wildfires threatening landscapes and homes.

By

National News

August 14, 2023 - 2:04 PM

A firefighter works a controlled burn while battling the Caldor fire in Strawberry, California, in August. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law that will promote more prescribed burns in California. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

SEATTLE — Washington firefighters now have more planning time and a longer season to ignite the controlled burns they use to prevent massive wildfires threatening landscapes and homes and blanketing the state in choking smoke.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved Washington’s smoke management plan last week, marking the first update to the state’s main document guiding prescribed burns in more than two decades.

“This gives us better opportunities to do the harder, more difficult-to-achieve burns,” said Vaughn Cork, fire regulation program manager for the state’s Department of Natural Resources.

