‘We are all shattered.’ Oxford school shooting shocks community

OXFORD, Mich. — A football player, a volleyball striker, a captain of the bowling team and an aspiring artist.

Those were the four students tragically killed in Tuesday afternoon’s mass shooting at Oxford High School and who were identified by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Late Tuesday, authorities said Hana St. Juliana, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Tate Myre, 16, were the three students who initially lost their lives following a five-minute rampage at the Oakland County high school. A fourth student died Wednesday morning: Justin Shilling was 17, authorities said.