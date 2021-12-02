 | Thu, Dec 02, 2021
‘We are all shattered.’ Oxford school shooting shocks community

A fourth student succumbs to injuries Wednesday morning

By

National News

December 2, 2021 - 9:58 AM

Community members leave candles, flowers and balloons at a memorial by the entrance of Oxford High School in Oxford on Dec. 1, 2021.

OXFORD, Mich. — A football player, a volleyball striker, a captain of the bowling team and an aspiring artist.

Those were the four students tragically killed in Tuesday afternoon’s mass shooting at Oxford High School and who were identified by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Late Tuesday, authorities said Hana St. Juliana, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Tate Myre, 16, were the three students who initially lost their lives following a five-minute rampage at the Oakland County high school. A fourth student died Wednesday morning: Justin Shilling was 17, authorities said.

