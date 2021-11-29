‘We can get this done,” says Sen. Amy Klobuchar on upcoming legislation

The Democrats’ sweeping domestic and environmental spending package will pass in the Senate, Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Sunday.

The vote of confidence by the Minnesota Democrat for the “Build Back Better” legislation was a rebuke to Sen. Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia who has said the vote should wait until next year.

“Sen. Manchin is still at the negotiating table, talking to us every day,” Klobuchar told ABC’s “This Week.” “We can get this done. It’s — to me, it’s an old song.”