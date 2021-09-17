‘We’ll be ready,’ says Capitol Police Chief

WASHINGTON — Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said his department and law enforcement partners are ready for Saturday’s “Justice for J6” protest in support of jailed rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Manger said at a press briefing Friday that D.C. National Guard troops would be available if the rally — expected to end around 1:15 p.m. in Union Square, on the west side of the Capitol — goes longer than anticipated.

“If it goes longer, for whatever reason, we could call them to help us secure the perimeter of the Capitol,” Manger said of the National Guard members who will be at the D.C. Armory. “No, we’re not asking for them to be armed,” he added.