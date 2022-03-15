 | Tue, Mar 15, 2022
White House tours to resume

The tours haven't been offered because of the coronavirus pandemic. The free tours must be requested through a congressional office and are offered on Friday and Saturday mornings beginning April 15.

March 15, 2022 - 3:36 PM

The White House Photo by David Everett Strickler

WASHINGTON (AP) — Public tours of the White House will resume next month after a more than 14-month hiatus due to the coronavirus, the Biden administration announced Tuesday.

Tours of the executive mansion were suspended indefinitely by President Joe Biden when he took office as he tightened virus protocols in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The free tours must be requested through a congressional office and will resume Friday and Saturday mornings beginning Friday, April 15.

The White House said it would continue to monitor COVID-19 cases based on recommendations from the CDC and other public officials and medical experts, and “reserves the right to adjust availability of the public tours as necessary” based on that guidance. Face masks will be available but optional for the tours.

