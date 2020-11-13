White supremacist sentenced to two years for bomb plot case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A white supremacist who told an undercover FBI agent about his plans to firebomb a synagogue or attack a Las Vegas bar catering to LGBTQ customers was sentenced Friday to two years in prison.

Conor Climo, 24, apologized before U.S. District Judge James Mahan sentenced him to prison followed by six months of home confinement with electronic monitoring. Prosecutors recommended a 30-month prison sentence.

“I was truly wrong for all of this,” Climo said. “I even have come to really regret everything, everything that I was involved with.”