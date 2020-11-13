Menu Search Log in

White supremacist sentenced to two years for bomb plot case

FBI agents interrupted his plans to bomb a synagogue or attack a bar that caters to the LGBTQ community.

Neo-Nazis, alt-Right and white supremacists march through the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., the night before the "Unite the Right" rally, on Aug. 11, 2017. A draft report from the Department of Homeland Security names white supremacy the "most persistent and lethal" terror threat in the U.S. for the next year.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A white supremacist who told an undercover FBI agent about his plans to firebomb a synagogue or attack a Las Vegas bar catering to LGBTQ customers was sentenced Friday to two years in prison.

Conor Climo, 24, apologized before U.S. District Judge James Mahan sentenced him to prison followed by six months of home confinement with electronic monitoring. Prosecutors recommended a 30-month prison sentence.

“I was truly wrong for all of this,” Climo said. “I even have come to really regret everything, everything that I was involved with.”

