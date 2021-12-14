 | Tue, Dec 14, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Wholesale inflation jumps

Ongoing inflation pressures are evident in the price of wholesale goods as well. The Labor Department said wholesale prices surged by 9.6% in November.

By

National News

December 14, 2021 - 9:37 AM

Photo by Flickr.com

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level surged by a record 9.6% in November from a year earlier, an indication of on-going inflation pressures 

The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, rose 0.8% in November after a 0.6% monthly gain in October. It was the highest monthly reading in four months.

Food prices, which had fallen 0.3% in October, jumped 1.2% in November. Energy prices rose 2.6% after a 5.3% percent rise October.

Related
December 10, 2021
November 11, 2021
October 13, 2021
June 10, 2021
Most Popular