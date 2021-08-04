 | Wed, Aug 04, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Whom do the unvaccinated Americans blame for surge?

A poll finds most unvaccinated Americans don't blame themselves for the COVID-19 surge. They blame international travelers, mainstream media and President Joe Biden.

By

National News

August 4, 2021 - 9:10 AM

At Rady Children's Hospital on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, health care workers receive their first of two doses of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine. Arlene Huezo, LVN inoculates Hazel Reyes, Medical Assistant with the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS)

Most unvaccinated Americans don’t blame themselves for the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S., pointing instead to international travelers, mainstream media and President Joe Biden as causes.

An Axios/Ipsos poll released Tuesday found that among the unvaccinated, 37% blame people traveling to the U.S. from other countries, 27% blame mainstream media, 23% blame Americans traveling to other countries, 21% blame Biden and 10% blame the unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, among vaccinated respondents, 79% blame the unvaccinated, 36% blame former President Donald Trump, 33%  blame conservative media, 30% blame people traveling to the U.S. and 25% blame Americans traveling outside the country.

Related
July 27, 2021
July 27, 2021
May 11, 2021
February 5, 2021
Most Popular