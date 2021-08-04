Whom do the unvaccinated Americans blame for surge?

Most unvaccinated Americans don’t blame themselves for the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S., pointing instead to international travelers, mainstream media and President Joe Biden as causes.

An Axios/Ipsos poll released Tuesday found that among the unvaccinated, 37% blame people traveling to the U.S. from other countries, 27% blame mainstream media, 23% blame Americans traveling to other countries, 21% blame Biden and 10% blame the unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, among vaccinated respondents, 79% blame the unvaccinated, 36% blame former President Donald Trump, 33% blame conservative media, 30% blame people traveling to the U.S. and 25% blame Americans traveling outside the country.