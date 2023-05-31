Wife’s illness prompts Utah lawmaker to resign

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart on Wednesday announced plans to resign his Utah seat due to his wife’s illness, triggering a special election to replace him in a reliably Republican district.

“I can say with pride that I have been an effective leader for my beloved home state, and I’m honored to have played an important role in guiding our nation through some troubled times,” Stewart said in a statement.

The six-term Utah Republican did not indicate when he planned to vacate his seat but said in the statement that he planned to retire “after an orderly transition can be ensured.”