 | Tue, Jan 18, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Winds whip up wintry misery in Northeast

A winter storm brought everything from thunderstorms to blizzard-like conditions to the northeastern United States Monday. More than 18 inches of snow fell in Buffalo, including 4 inches in an hour.

By

National News

January 18, 2022 - 8:25 AM

Custodian Dennis Sulzbach plows the entrance to the school on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in Akron.

NEW YORK (AP) — A dangerous winter storm brought significant snowfall, strong thunderstorms and blustery winds to the northeastern U.S. on a holiday Monday.

The storm system dropped a foot or more of snow in parts of New York state, Ohio and Pennsylvania Sunday night through Monday morning after pummeling parts of the Southeast on Sunday.

“We’ve had a very strong area of low pressure that’s kind of moved up the coast, with pretty heavy snowfall accumulations from Tennessee, North Carolina all the way into the northeast,” said meteorologist Marc Chenard at the weather service’s headquarters in College Park, Maryland.

Related
December 28, 2021
January 26, 2021
January 21, 2019
November 18, 2014
Most Popular