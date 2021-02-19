Menu Search Log in

Winter storm could be costliest weather event in Texas history

Large insurance claims are expected as every part of the state battled life-threatening cold and snowfall. Other Texas storms have been limited to one part of the state.

By

National News

February 19, 2021 - 1:45 PM

Power lines leave the Lubbock Power and Light power plant on Highway 84 during the snow storm on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. [Justin Rex/For A-J Media]

DALLAS (TNS) — The deep freeze and snowfall that paralyzed Texas this week could be the costliest weather event in state history as home and auto claims start to pour in, insurance industry officials warn.

Ice, snow and some of the coldest temperatures in decades will likely result in large insurance claims from customers in every part of the state after the winter storm prompted a precedent-setting weather warning in all 254 counties.

“We are used to our storms here in Texas with tornadoes, hurricanes and hail,” said Camille Garcia, communications director with the Insurance Council of Texas, a trade group for the state’s home, auto, renters and business insurance agents. “But those are regional. We are talking about an event that reached every part of Texas.”

