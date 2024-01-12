Winter storm wallops the Midwest

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A massive winter storm swept the northern U.S. on Friday, with blinding snow in some places, freezing rain in others, and bitter cold temperatures and whipping winds across several states.

A man was believed dead after an avalanche in the Idaho backcountry. A Wisconsin man died while snow-blowing his driveway. Political leaders in Illinois implored Texas Gov. Greg Abbot to stop sending migrants to Chicago, which is on the verge of dangerous weather.

Heavy snow and strong winds made driving virtually impossible in parts of Iowa, so much so that Republican presidential hopefuls called off campaign events. “Black ice” from freezing rain caused wrecks and brought Kansas City, Missouri, to a standstill. Flight cancellations were common, including more than 1,000 at Chicago’s airports.