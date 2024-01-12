 | Fri, Jan 12, 2024
Winter storm wallops the Midwest

“Black ice” from freezing rain caused wrecks and brought Kansas City, Missouri, to a standstill. Flight cancellations were common, including more than 1,000 at Chicago's airports.

January 12, 2024 - 3:56 PM

Heavy winds blow snow as pedestrians make their way down Armour Boulevard in Kansas City. (Emily Curiel/Kansas City Star/TNS)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A massive winter storm swept the northern U.S. on Friday, with blinding snow in some places, freezing rain in others, and bitter cold temperatures and whipping winds across several states.

A man was believed dead after an avalanche in the Idaho backcountry. A Wisconsin man died while snow-blowing his driveway. Political leaders in Illinois implored Texas Gov. Greg Abbot to stop sending migrants to Chicago, which is on the verge of dangerous weather.

Heavy snow and strong winds made driving virtually impossible in parts of Iowa, so much so that Republican presidential hopefuls called off campaign events. “Black ice” from freezing rain caused wrecks and brought Kansas City, Missouri, to a standstill. Flight cancellations were common, including more than 1,000 at Chicago’s airports.

