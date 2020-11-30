Menu Search Log in

Wisconsin finishes recount; Biden remains the winner

Biden gained 87 votes from the recount, for which the Trump campaign owes $3 million. Trump pledges more lawsuits to come.

By

National News

November 30, 2020 - 9:46 AM

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Photo by (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin finished a recount of its presidential results on Sunday, confirming Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump in the key battleground state. Trump vowed to challenge the outcome in court even before the recount concluded.

Dane County was the second and last county to finish its recount, reporting a 45-vote gain for Trump. Milwaukee County, the state’s other big and overwhelmingly liberal county targeted in a recount that Trump paid $3 million for, reported its results Friday, a 132-vote gain for Biden.

Taken together, the two counties barely budged Biden’s winning margin of about 20,600 votes, giving the winner a net gain of 87 votes.

