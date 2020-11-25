With pandemic in mind, many travelers heed safety precautions

PHILADELPHIA — Before noon on Monday, Jared Gorin was sitting by himself on a wooden bench at William H. Gray III 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, masked and waiting for the 12:05 back home to Connecticut, where his parents and sister are to gather for Thanksgiving.

He’d done everything he could think of to minimize the odds of bringing the coronavirus home to family.

The strategic consultant with Jefferson Health had been diligent about staying home days before the holiday. He got tested for COVID-19. He’s participating in a vaccine trial. And he deliberately booked a less-crowded train.