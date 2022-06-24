 | Fri, Jun 24, 2022
With Roe dead, some fear rollback of LGBTQ and other rights

LGBTQ advocates fear the Supreme Court's decision would allow it to rollback legal protections for gay relationships and access to contraception.

June 24, 2022 - 3:25 PM

Spectators and participants celebrate during the annual LGBTQ pride parade in Asbury Park, Sunday, June 2, 2019.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision allowing states to ban abortion immediately stirred alarm Friday among LGBTQ advocates, who feared that the ruling could someday allow a rollback of legal protections for gay relationships and access to contraception.

In the court’s majority opinion overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, Justice Samuel Alito said the decision applied only to abortion. But critics of the court’s conservative majority discounted that statement.

And in a separate concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas said the court should review other precedents, including its 2015 decision legalizing same-sex marriage, a 2003 decision striking down laws criminalizing gay sex and a 1965 decision declaring that married couples have a right to use contraception.

