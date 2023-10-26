 | Fri, Oct 27, 2023
Witnesses recount horror of Maine shooting

A gunman remains at large after shooting down 18 people and wounding another 13 in a mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar Wednesday evening in Maine.

By

National News

October 26, 2023 - 2:36 PM

People depart a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle School, in Auburn, Maine, after shootings in Lewiston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Authorities carried out a multistate search on land and water Thursday for a U.S. Army reservist who they say killed 18 people and wounded 13 in a mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that sent panicked patrons scrambling under tables and behind bowling pins and gripped the entire state of Maine in fear.

Schools, doctor’s offices and grocery stores closed and people stayed behind locked door in cities as far away as 50 miles from the scenes of Wednesday night’s shootings in Lewiston.

President Joe Biden ordered all U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff as condolences poured in from around the nation and at home, including from Maine native and author Stephen King, who called it “madness.” The attacks stunned a state of only 1.3 million people that has one of the country’s lowest homicide rates: 29 killings in all of 2022.

