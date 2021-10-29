Words FTW, amirite?

 | Fri, Oct 29, 2021
Abbreviations and slang terms have been added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

October 29, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Dad bod, amirite, TBH and FTW are now dictionary-appropriate.

Merriam-Webster has added 455 new words to its venerable dictionary, including a number of abbreviations and slang terms that have become ubiquitous on social media.

“Just as the language never stops evolving, the dictionary never stops expanding,” the nearly 200-year-old Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said on its website. “New terms and new uses for existing terms are the constant in a living language.”

