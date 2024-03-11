Would’ve, could’ves to avert shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a Michigan school shooter declined to take their son home hours before the attack, leaving instead with a list of mental health providers after being presented with his violent drawing and disturbing messages, a counselor testified Monday.

A security camera image of James Crumbley with papers in his hand at Oxford High School was displayed for the jury.

“My hope was that they were going to take him,” Shawn Hopkins testified, “either take him to get help or even just, ‘Let’s have a good day. Let’s have a day where we just spend time with you.’”