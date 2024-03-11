 | Mon, Mar 11, 2024
Would’ve, could’ves to avert shooting

The father of a school shooter is on trial for involuntary manslaughter. He is accused of failing to secure a gun at home and ignoring signs of his son's mental distress.

By

National News

March 11, 2024 - 2:14 PM

James Crumbley, father of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, at his trial on four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of four Oxford High School students who were shot and killed by his son. Crumbley’s wife Jennifer Crumbley was convicted on the same four counts at her trial last month. Photo by (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images/TNS)

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a Michigan school shooter declined to take their son home hours before the attack, leaving instead with a list of mental health providers after being presented with his violent drawing and disturbing messages, a counselor testified Monday.

A security camera image of James Crumbley with papers in his hand at Oxford High School was displayed for the jury.

“My hope was that they were going to take him,” Shawn Hopkins testified, “either take him to get help or even just, ‘Let’s have a good day. Let’s have a day where we just spend time with you.’”

