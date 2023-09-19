 | Tue, Sep 19, 2023
Wreckage from missing F-35 located

The remnants of a missing F-35 fighter jet were discovered in rural South Carolina after the pilot ejected from the aircraft a day earlier. It was the third such costly mishap involving multimillion-dollar aircraft in recent weeks.

September 19, 2023 - 2:49 PM

The first delivery batch of F-35 fighter jets are pictured at the Skrydstrup base of the Royal Danish Air Force in Denmark, on Sept. 14, 2023. Photo by Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The crash site for a stealth fighter jet that went missing during the weekend after its pilot ejected was located Monday in rural South Carolina after the military asked the public for help finding an aircraft built to elude detection.

The debris field was discovered in Williamsburg County, about 60 miles northeast of Joint Base Charleston. Residents were being asked to avoid the area while a recovery team worked to secure it.

“We are transferring incident command to the USMC this evening, as they begin the recovery process,” the base posted Monday on the X social media platform.

