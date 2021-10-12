 | Tue, Oct 12, 2021
Young children could soon get a COVID vaccine

Pfizer has official requested emergency use authorization for children ages 5 to 11 to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Here's what parents need to know.

Luscia Castellanos, 12, of Des Plaines, Illinois looks away as she receives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Meredith Price at a Cook County Health COVID-19 vaccine site in Des Plaines on May 13, 2021. Children ages 12 to 15 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. (Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

RALEIGH, N.C. — With Pfizer officially requesting emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, the process has started for the company’s COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized for children ages 5 to 11.

Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for emergency use only in those age 12 to 15. It received full approval from the FDA for those age 16 and up in August.

The FDA is expected to grant emergency use authorization, or EUA, for younger children in the next few weeks.

