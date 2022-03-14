 | Mon, Mar 14, 2022
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to US Congress

The Ukrainian president will deliver a virtual address to the U.S. Congress as the Russian war intensifies.

March 14, 2022 - 3:48 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 14, 2022. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a virtual address to the U.S. Congress as the Russian war on his country intensifies.

Zelenskyy will speak Wednesday to members of the House and Senate, the Democratic leaders announced. The event will be livestreamed for the public.

“The Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a statement Monday.

