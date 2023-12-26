Navalny located

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Tuesday released a sardonic statement about his transfer to a Arctic prison colony nicknamed the “Polar Wolf,” his first appearance since associates lost contact with him three weeks ago.

Navalny, the most prominent and persistent domestic foe of President Vladimir Putin, is serving a 19-year sentence on an extremism conviction.

On Dec. 6, Navalny was transferred from a prison 140 miles east of Moscow to a prison colony infamous for severe conditions in the Yamalo-Nenets region, about 1,200 miles northeast of Moscow.