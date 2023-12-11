 | Mon, Dec 11, 2023
Navalny’s whereabouts unknown

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is no longer on the inmate roster of a penal colony where he is serving his sentence. His lawyers haven't seen him in a week and prison officials refuse to say where he is, the lawyers said.

December 11, 2023 - 2:26 PM

In this handout photo released by Moscow City Court Press Service, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a TV screen, as he appears in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service in a courtroom at Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (Moscow City Court Press Service via AP)

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The whereabouts of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny were unknown on Monday as officials at the penal colony where he is serving his sentence told one of his lawyers that he is no longer on the inmate roster, his spokeswoman said.

It had been nearly a week since the spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, had contacted Navalny. Prison officials “refuse to say where they transferred him,” she said in posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A Navalny lawyer waiting at another penal colony in the region where he could have been transferred was told the facility had no such inmate, Yarmysh said.

