 | Tue, Dec 26, 2023
Need for workers prompts pay hike

Monarch Cement will boost its entry-level starting pay by about $7 an hour in an effort to attract more quality workers. The applicant pool has dwindled in recent years.

December 26, 2023 - 2:21 PM

Monarch Cement Co. in Humboldt is raising its entry-level starting pay by nearly $7 an hour to attract more qualified applicants. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — In an effort to attract more applicants, Monarch Cement Company is raising its entry-level starting pay to $27.10 per hour, an increase of nearly $7 an hour from previous rates.

Just a few years ago, Monarch might receive up to 150 applicants for a job opening. Now, they’re lucky to get a dozen, Kenny Miller, vice president of cement manufacturing, said. 

“We didn’t have a very good selection pool, so we made a decision to increase the starting wage to get more interest in our jobs,” Miller said.

