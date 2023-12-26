Need for workers prompts pay hike

HUMBOLDT — In an effort to attract more applicants, Monarch Cement Company is raising its entry-level starting pay to $27.10 per hour, an increase of nearly $7 an hour from previous rates.

Just a few years ago, Monarch might receive up to 150 applicants for a job opening. Now, they’re lucky to get a dozen, Kenny Miller, vice president of cement manufacturing, said.

“We didn’t have a very good selection pool, so we made a decision to increase the starting wage to get more interest in our jobs,” Miller said.