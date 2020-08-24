Menu Search Log in

Neosho County Commission candidate killed in US-59 wreck

Christopher Ellis, 31, was killed in a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon, according to KOAM-TV News.

August 24, 2020 - 10:02 AM

NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. – 31-year-old Christopher Ellis of Erie, Kansas was killed in motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, it happened at 1:45 p.m. on US-59 about three miles north of Erie, Kansas. Ellis was traveling north by motorcycle when a southbound car crossed into his lane. His bike collided with the passenger side of the car. Ellis was transported to the Miami County Medical Center in Paola, Kansas where he was pronounced dead. Police say he was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries. It’s not clear why her vehicle crossed into the opposite lane.

