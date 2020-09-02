Menu Search Log in

Neosho County faces noteworthy COVID cases

Neosho County has recently faced a series of more prominent COVID-19 cases, with a county commissioner and two students becoming infected with the virus.

September 2, 2020 - 9:18 AM

Gail Klaassen, chair of the Neosho County Commission, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late August, according to a recent report in the Chanute Tribune.

Klaassen told the Tribune she and her daughter underwent testing after her other daughter ran a temperature and was confirmed positive for the coronavirus.

