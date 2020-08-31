Menu Search Log in

Nevada man re-contracts coronavirus

A Nevada man has become the first person in the United States to be diagnosed with coronavirus for a second time amid similar reports of reinfection out of Hong Kong.

August 31, 2020 - 9:40 AM

The 25-year-old from Reno initially tested positive for the virus in April. He later recovered, but was again diagnosed in June — this time with significantly more severe symptoms, according to a new study from the University of Nevada Reno School of Medicine.

From there, he came down with pneumonia, which required hospitalization and oxygen treatment.

