New face at Chamber brimming with energy, ideas

As the new administrative assistant at the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism, I’m excited to bring my experience in writing, customer service and nonprofit involvement to the Iola community and its local businesses and organizations.

I grew up in Coffeyville and attended Kansas State University where I graduated with my bachelor’s in English and creative writing. My husband and I moved to the area in June after spending 14 months in the Nebraska Panhandle. As I learn and settle into the community, I bring with me a passion for writing, local history, community involvement, and investment in the lives of families and youth.

During the past three years, I’ve gathered customer service experience in the banking and health insurance sectors. Those three years fostered a passion for excellent service — the drive to go above and beyond to give people what they need to make well-informed decisions and be successful.