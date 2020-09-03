New Mississippi flag may feature magnolias

Menu Search Log in

September 3, 2020 - 9:09 AM

Ocean Springs is the last municipality in Jackson County still flying the Mississippi state flag.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi voters will decide whether to accept a new state flag with a magnolia to replace an old one legislators retired under pressure because it included the Confederate battle emblem that’s widely seen as racist.

A commission voted 8-1 Wednesday to recommend the magnolia over one other final design that featured a shield with wavy lines representing water.

“We’ll send a message that we live in the future and not in the past,” former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Reuben Anderson, the flag commission chairman, said after the vote.

