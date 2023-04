As newcomers to Iola, Manish Sahdev and wife Karisma have already felt welcomed into the community.

Now, the new owners of Iola’s Regency Inn are intent on extending that same hospitality to their customers.

The Sahdevs acquired Regency Inn about two months ago, and have immediately made efforts to ensure their motel is the preferred destination for anyone staying in Iola on a short- or long-term basis.