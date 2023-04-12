 | Wed, Apr 12, 2023
New pedestrian bridge connects to school

A new bridge spans a ditch on the north side of Iola Elementary School.

April 12, 2023 - 2:37 PM

Crews installed this new pedestrian bridge near Iola Elementary School Wednesday morning. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

A crew from Mission Construction of St. Paul shaved several minutes off the morning commute for Iola Elementary students Wednesday morning, installing a bridge that spans a ditch on the north side of Iola Elementary School.

The bridge, manufactured in Alabama by Contech Engineered Solutions, is designed for pedestrians and cyclists with a 2-ton load limit. 

It features steel beams and composite lumber and is nearly identical to the Washington Avenue bridge that crosses Elm Creek in south Iola. 

